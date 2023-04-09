scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

'Ishq ka Rang Safed' actress Snehal Rai on losing 15 kilos in two months

Snehal Rai who has been a part of several TV shows spoke about losing 15 kg weight in 2 months and shared tips for fitness and healthy lifestyle.

By Agency News Desk
'Ishq ka Rang Safed' actress Snehal Rai on losing 15 kilos in two months
Snehal Rai _ pic courtesy instagram

Snehal Rai who has been a part of several TV shows such as ‘Ishq Ka Rang Safed’, ‘Icchapyari Naagin’, ‘Vish’, and many more, spoke about losing 15 kg weight in two months and shared tips for fitness and healthy lifestyle. Snehal said: “I consider my body as my temple. I strongly believe that overeating is an addiction that can be as dangerous as smoking or consuming alcohol.”

She emphasises that these unhealthy habits can lead to severe health issues, and therefore, it is important to be mindful of what we eat.

She added that for her, being beautiful means being fit and healthy, regardless of one’s weight.

“I believe that taking care of one’s body is a form of worship, and I take pride in every inch of my body. My commitment to maintaining my health and fitness reflects my dedication to leading a healthy lifestyle.”

The actress said that she never takes criticism of her body weight or looks in a negative way, rather she takes it as motivation to stay fit and healthy.

“I have always learned to use the taunts and negative comments as motivation to work harder and prove my critics wrong. My strong determination and self-belief have helped me overcome challenges and stay focused on my goal of losing 15kgs in 2 months and I’m very much thankful to my trainer Raj sir for guiding me in this journey,” she concluded.

Pic. Sourcesnehalraiofficial
Previous article
Aasif Sheikh says viewers enjoys watching him transform into a woman on screen
Next article
Super Cup: Gokulam Kerala bank on home support to upset ATK Mohun Bagan
This May Also Interest You
News

'The Crown' undergoes rewrite for Season 6 following Gillian Anderson's exit

News

US production house goes airborne to wish Allu Arjun 'happy b'day'

Technology

Apple stops signing iOS 16.3.1 to prevent users from downgrading

Sports

Super Cup: Gokulam Kerala bank on home support to upset ATK Mohun Bagan

News

Aasif Sheikh says viewers enjoys watching him transform into a woman on screen

Technology

Railway Board Chairman inspects 'Kavach' system in Hyderabad

Sports

IPL 2023: Injured Chahar to be sidelined for extended period, Stokes out for a week, says report

Health & Lifestyle

Roman Republic's legacy and the modern world (IANS Column: Bookends)

News

Preetika Chauhan to portray a blind woman in 'Shravani'

News

Jay Bhanushali on hosts getting their due: 'We deserve a little more'

Technology

Google to shut Nest Secure, Dropcam in 2024

Health & Lifestyle

Eye tests conducted for one cr people under T'gana's 'Kanti Velugu'

News

Chahatt Khanna to be in Jacqueline Fernandez, Zayed Khan-starrer 'One Way'

Fashion & Lifestyle

Marvel star Kathryn Hahn on fame: 'I still feel like a normal person'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Vidyut Jammwal remembers Sidharth Shukla, shares throwback gym pic

Technology

Dropbox to end support for its 'Shop' platform

Health & Lifestyle

3 years after first lockdown, Maha sees Covid return, but it's better prepared

Health & Lifestyle

No alarm signals yet in Bengal, but state govt braces for fresh Covid wave

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US