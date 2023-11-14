scorecardresearch
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash just looking like a wow in these diwali pictures

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash recently took the internet by storm with their goofy social media posts on the auspicious occasion of Diwali

By Shweta Ghadashi
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash just looking like a wow in these diwali pictures _pic courtesy instagram
Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of her Diwali celebrations with family and boyfriend Karan Kundrra. She shared a carousel of pictures under the caption, Diwali with a diya emoji, and brought fans together with their shared love for the couple.

In the pictures, they are decked up in their ethnic outfits as they celebrate the festival of light with their families. She is seen wearing caramel-colored Sharara suit, her actor beau looked dapper in a traditional Sherwani. The duo also shared a goofy video, making cute faces while bursting crackers. In another picture, Tejasswi is seen with her mother.

