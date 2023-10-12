scorecardresearch
Karan Kundrra celebrates his birthday in Goa and twinning with bae Tejasswi Prakash

By Shweta Ghadashi

By Shweta Ghadashi
Karan Kundrra had a blast on his 39th birthday with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash and her Instagram stories stand as proof. The Thank You For Coming star, who turned 39 on October 11, flew out to Goa with his girlfriend to celebrate the big day.

 In one picture, the couple can be seen twinning in white and having a lavish dinner together. In another video shared, we can see Karan popping a bottle of champagne and enjoying the drink with Tejasswi by the beach.

Tejasswi shared another video in which Karan is seen wearing a black shirt and pants while Tejasswi is seen wearing all pink dress. We are totally loving the vibe and fun these two are having.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s love story began during their stay in the Bigg Boss 15 house, where they were both contestants.

