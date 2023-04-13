scorecardresearch
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s hot pictures making TejRan fans go crazy

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are the power couple of the TV industry. 

By Shweta Ghadashi
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are the power couple of the TV industry. Their love story started on the sets of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 and till date the couple is together. 

Karan and Tejasswi do not leave a single chance to shower love on each other. The pictures of both of them are very viral on social media and this couple is often spotted together in public places as well. 

At the same time, now some new photos of this favorite couple have come to the fore among the fans, in which Tejasswi and Karan are seen getting romantic. These photos have made the fans sweat.

The couple gave a killer performance on the song ‘Hum Tere Bin Reh Nahi Sakte’. The dance video of Karan Kundrra and Tejashwi Prakash is going viral on social media. In this video, both are seen with each other in a very romantic style. Both are twinning in black outfits and looking hot as fire.

