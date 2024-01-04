Thursday, January 4, 2024
TVFashion n Lifestyle

'Life, as we love it', says Gauahar Khan as she twins with baby boy Zehaan

Gauahar Khan shared adorable pictures with her bundle of joy, twinning with her son Zehaan.

By Agency News Desk
Gauahar Khan as she twins with baby boy Zehaan
Gauahar Khan twins with baby boy Zehaan _ pic courtesy Instagram

The ‘Bigg Boss 7’ winner, actress Gauahar Khan, who is currently enjoying her motherhood phase, shared adorable pictures with her bundle of joy, twinning with her son Zehaan. Gauahar and actor Zaid Darbar had tied the knot in December 2020. The couple have a son. Zaid is the son of music director Ismail Darbar.

The ‘Ishaqzaade’ fame actress is an avid social media user, and enjoys 9.9 million followers on Instagram. She is often seen sharing colourful life updates with her fans.

Now, she has shared a string of photos, wherein she is seen standing inside the airport, wearing a green coloured co-ord set. She has kept her hair open, and completed the look with black sunglasses and white sneakers.

Gauahar is holding her baby boy in her arms, who is also wearing a matching co-ord set, paired with a beanie cap. The actress has not revealed the face of her child, and is seen kissing his hand.

The post is captioned: “Life, as we love it!”

Her brother-in-law Awez Darbar commented: “Zehu ka reveal kab hai”, to which Gauahar replied: “no no.”

Anam Darbar, who is the sister-in-law of Gauahar wrote: “Cutiesss.”

On the work front, she is currently seen as the host of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’.

SourceGauahar Khan
Previous article
Jharkhand gear up to host FIH Hockey Olympics Qualifiers 2024
Next article
2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah picks six-for as India need 79 runs to win after bowling out SA for 176
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.