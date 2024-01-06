Saturday, January 6, 2024
Nakuul Mehta's holiday album is full of 'gajjar ka halwa, butter toast, winter sun, & warm hugs'

Nakuul Mehta has shared a glimpse of his days of "tranquility" with his family, full of joy, jam, gajjar ka halwa, coffee, winter sun, and warm hugs.

Nakuul Mehta
Actor Nakuul Mehta has shared a glimpse of his days of “tranquility” with his family, full of joy, jam, gajjar ka halwa, coffee, winter sun, and warm hugs.

Nakuul is known for his work in ‘Ishqbaaaz’, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’, ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara’ and others.

Taking to Instagram, the actor, who has 2.9 million followers, shared his holiday album from a picturesque location of a hilly region. The series of photos, shows Nakuul smiling for the lenses, as he enjoys the beautiful mountainous landscape.

One photo shows his son Sufi making a cute drawing, and playing with crayons. There is a picture of his wife and actress Jankee Parekh smiling, a snap of candy floss, some close friends, food, a romantic photograph of the couple, and a book.

The post was captioned: “Last few days reeked of tranquility and joy with equal sides of jam, gajjar ka halwa, offspring’s obsession with monkeys, butter wala toast, company of close friends, coffee, winter sun, generous hosts, decent cognac, a good book, warm hugs and hope i Also, at what point in the calendar does one stop wishing each other, Happy New Years, eh? Never mind. May love and joy be your amigos.”

It was liked by actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

Nakuul married singer Jankee in January 2012. The couple have a son, Sufi.

On the work front, he was last seen in ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2’. Jankee is known for ‘Fairy Folk’, and ‘Hostel Daze’.

