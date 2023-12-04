Neha Joshi’s winter ritual includes organic products, homemade face packs

Actress Neha Joshi shared her best-kept secrets for winter skincare, adding that she uses natural and organic products in her daily routine.

Neha shared: “I use natural and organic skincare products in my daily routine, such as face oils and aloe gel, which help to keep my skin moisturised. Additionally, I prefer using homemade face packs and scrubs to nourish my skin during winter.”

The ‘Drishyam 2’ fame actress said: “Drinking plenty of water is also essential for my skin, and I always carry a water bottle with me, whether on set or working out. To moisturise my skin during winter, I use a homemade scrub made from pomegranate seeds, my go-to home remedy. I combine two teaspoons of pomegranate seeds and one cup of raw oats and then pour it into a mixing bowl with two tablespoons of honey and buttermilk.

“I apply the mixture on my face for a few minutes and then rinse it off.This helps remove dead skin cells, rejuvenate the skin, and remove excess oil. It is high in anti-ageing ingredients like antioxidants and vitamin C and is the best remedy for my skin,” said the ‘Doosri Maa’ actress.

She concluded: “Moreover, I take care of my hair by oiling it regularly and avoiding using hot tools like blow dryers or curling irons that can strip the natural oils from my hair.”

Neha is currently essaying Krishna Devi Vajpayee in ‘Atal’. Produced by Euphoria Productions, ‘Atal’ deep dives into the formative years of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Set against the backdrop of British colonial rule in India, the show will delve into the intricacies of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s childhood, shedding light on the incidents, beliefs, and challenges that moulded him into the leader that he was. The storyline will highlight his relationship with his mother, who deeply influenced his beliefs, values and thinking.

The show airs on &TV