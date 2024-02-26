New mom Rubina Dilaik sets major fashion goals in latest photoshoot

Rubina Dilaik, a prominent figure in the television industry best known for her role in ‘Chotti Bahu’, dazzled fans with her latest fashion statement in a series of pictures shared on Monday. The new mom, who is known for her active presence on social media, showcased elegance and style in a red satin bodysuit paired with a matching cloth around her waist.

Her glamorous makeup, featuring glossy pink lips, blushed cheeks, glittery eyeshadow, and well-defined brows, complemented her overall look. Rubina’s hair, styled in soft waves, added to her sophisticated appearance. Accessorizing with a diamond chain adorned with a green locket, matching earrings, and silver heels with pearl hangings, she exuded charm and poise.

The caption “Serving ‘Rubi-licious'” accompanied the post, drawing admiration and praise from her followers in the comments section, with many complimenting her radiant look and choice of outfit.

In addition to her fashion update, Rubina also shared glimpses of her family vacation in Goa, where she is enjoying quality time with her husband Abhinav Shukla and their twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa.

While Rubina was last seen in ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’, her husband Abhinav participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’, showcasing their continued presence and popularity in the television industry.