Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta twinning in white

Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta gave a special surprise to their fans when they shared their diwali's photo together.

By Pooja Tiwari

Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta gave a special surprise to their fans when they shared their diwali’s photo together. Fans have not been able to control their excitement. PriyAnkit, as fondly called by fans, complemented each other in white outfits. They can be seen getting goofy while striking a pose for the camera in the viral video. Drop everything and check out how the fans reacted to their adorable moments. We bet you will love the amazing reactions.

Priyanka was seen wearing a white lehenga she rounded her looks with minimal makeup while Ankit was seen in a white kurta and pajama.

Img. SourcePriyanka Chahar Choudhary
Pooja Tiwari
