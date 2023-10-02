scorecardresearch
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary flaunts her hotness in orange dress; Fan says, ‘Every color suits so well’

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has made a decent name for herself in the industry.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary flaunts her hotness in orange dress _ pic courtesy instagram

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has made a decent name for herself in the industry. The actress has earned herself recognition for her acting chops and fierce personality in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. Priyanka has treated her fans with a few radiant pictures.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary took to Instagram to share a few of her recent clicks. She is seen posing in an orange dress. The actress shared the pictures and captioned them as, “Channeling my inner sunshine”. Right after the Udaariyaan actress posted the pictures, her fans started commenting and appreciating the stunning pictures.

She looks extremely pretty in this look. Fans commenting saying, ‘Every color suits so well on our queen’ Another user wrote, ‘Your are Looking so beautiful’

4
