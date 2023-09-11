scorecardresearch
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary flaunts a backless satin dress; PriyAnkit fans says, ‘Ankit ki hot bandi’

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s fashion and fame game is at its peak since ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s fashion and fame game is at its peak since ‘Bigg Boss 16’. Fans wait for her new pictures every day. Recently, Priyanka has again made everyone crazy with some of her best photos.

Priyanka is seen wearing a white backless satin dress. She is also seen flaunting her white bag. Her minimal makeup look is just on fire. Fans loved her look and are super impressed with her fashion sense.

PriyAnkit fans are drooling over her look and commented on her post saying, ‘Ankit ki hot Bandi’. We are in love with her stylish look and totally drooling over her sexy look.

