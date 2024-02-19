HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

Rahul Vaidya shares photos with daughter Navya, wife; calls it 'My World'

By Agency News Desk

Singer Rahul Vaidya on Monday shared a glimpse of his ‘world’– his actress wife Disha Parmar, and their newborn daughter, Navya in an adorable social media post. On February 12, the couple delighted their fans as they revealed the face of their daughter Navya, while en route to Doha.

The singer, known for his tracks like ‘Baaton Ko Teri (Unplugged)’, ‘Ek Rupaiya’, took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures.

The photos show the family in pink outfits. Rahul is wearing a pink tee shirt, and blue denims. Disha is sporting a pink co-ord set, while their baby girl is wearing a cute pink and white frock.

The duo are seen showering love on Navya and kissing her.

The post is captioned: “My WORLD,” followed by a red heart, and a child emoji.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya tied the knot in 2021. The couple had announced the birth of their child on September 20.

On the work front Disha was last seen in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

