Rubina Dilaik giving us Barbie vibes in this lovely outfit

Rubina Dilaik is widely known for her acting talent, she has also won the Bigg Boss 14. She now has a reputation as the ultimate boss lady who knows how to make her way and stand out from the crowd.

Rubina Dilaik treats her fans and followers again by sharing amazing photos on her Instagram.

Rubina shared a dance video where she can be seen grooving to the viral song ‘Players x Say it right.’ In the video, the actress looked stunning as she donned a multi-colored- tank top which she paired with pink pants.

She kept her tresses wide open and captioned the video as, ‘You can tell when I am obsessed.’ As soon as she shared the video, her fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.