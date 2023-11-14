scorecardresearch
Rubina Dilaik looks stunning like a diva in this maternity photoshoot Check out the pictures here!

Rubia Dilaik released her divine maternity photoshoot on her Instagram handle.

By Pooja Tiwari
On Children Day’s mom-to-be Rubia Dilaik released her divine maternity photoshoot on her Instagram handle. The actress looked stunning wearing an orange and gold outfit around the peacock tulle.

In the photos, Rubina can be seen wearing an orange-hued strapless flowy Banarasi dress featuring a thigh-high slit. Rubina teamed her dress with a huge layered neckpiece featuring white and green stones, matching bangles, a stone-studded leg garter, and a pair of classy earrings. With a soft touch of makeup, including smokey eyes, brown lipstick, blushed cheeks, enhanced eyebrows, and curly open tresses, Rubina finalized her look. Her husband Abhinav reacted to the photos with two red heart emojis.

Sharing the photos, Rubina wrote, “I Pray every Single day , “You are strong , capable, powerful and incredible, You are a perfect vision of The Creator” My heart is filled with #blessings and #gratitude Applause for the The team “who created this Golden Aureate (sic).”

Img. SourceRubina Dilaik
