Shehnaaz Gill has a league of her own and you can’t even imagine her humongous fanbase. So, it came as no surprise when Shehnaaz walked the ramp at Bombay Times Fashion Week for Ken Ferns and the audience were left in awe of her walk.

Shehnaaz looked stunning in this floral gown that featured a thigh-high slit gown. Shehnaaz managed to pull off a poker face while gliding down the ramp.

We are totally in awe of her beauty and her rampwalk was a must watch. She surely never fails to impress her fans.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her beauty in floral gown as she turns showstopper below: