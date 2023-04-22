scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her beauty in floral gown as she turns showstopper

Shehnaaz Gill has a league of her own and you can't even imagine her humongous fanbase

By Shweta Ghadashi
Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her beauty in floral gown as she turns showstopper pic courtesy twitter
Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her beauty in floral gown as she turns showstopper pic courtesy twitter

Shehnaaz Gill has a league of her own and you can’t even imagine her humongous fanbase. So, it came as no surprise when Shehnaaz walked the ramp at Bombay Times Fashion Week for Ken Ferns and the audience were left in awe of her walk.

Shehnaaz looked stunning in this floral gown that featured a thigh-high slit gown. Shehnaaz managed to pull off a poker face while gliding down the ramp.

We are totally in awe of her beauty and her rampwalk was a must watch. She surely never fails to impress her fans.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her beauty in floral gown as she turns showstopper below:

Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Lyft, Deloitte announce layoffs amid global meltdown
Next article
Night sessions brought forward half hour at French Open
This May Also Interest You
News

When Chris Evans faced a situation 'worse than ghosting' while dating

Technology

Tim Cook greets first customers as Apple debuts India retail store

Technology

Tata Nexon EV catches fire, company blames 'headlamp replacement' for incident

Technology

Netflix to finally crack down on password sharing, upgrades ad-supported plans

News

Nicolas Cage once ate live cockroaches for a movie, he'll 'never do that again'

Sports

IPL 2023: Rashid Khan was completely caught off the guard, says Sangakkara to Samson

Technology

Roblox introduces Limiteds for creators to make, sell limited-run avatar gear

Technology

Google to let users turn off video feeds from other participants in Meet

News

Karan Tacker might be a constant on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

Technology

Microsoft introduces 'Gallery' to File Explorer in Windows

News

Insidious: The Red Door trailer makes a spooky debut!

News

For Lee Cronin, 'Planning, second guessing your ideas' make a good horror film

News

Navina Bole plays a carefree woman in 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'

News

Sahil Khattar to play a Haryanvi guy in his next 'Bajao'

Technology

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air may offer 2 M2 chip variants

Sports

Pacer Josh Little named in Andrew Balbirnie-led Ireland squad for ODIs against Bangladesh

News

'Main sasural nahi jaaongi' singer Pamela, widow of Yash Chopra, passes away at 74

Technology

IIT Mandi team proposes solution to make buildings earthquake-resistant

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US