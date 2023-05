Shehnaaz Gill posted pictures of herself rocking a sizzling red thigh-slit dress. In the photos, Shehnaaz can be seen posing in red attire.

She also sported red gloves and accessorised her look with earrings of the same colour. The star is also known for making elegant and fun fashion choices, regularly sharing pictures from photoshoots

The actress opted for glam makeup. What made her look even more breathtakingly gorgeous was her red lip shade. Check out the photos here: