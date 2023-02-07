Shehnaaz Gill goes desi and offers fans chai in her latest picture

Pumjab ki kudi Shehnaaz Gill is back to living her pind life. She enjoys going back to her pind life every now and then, and her new post on Instagram serves as proof. took to her social media handle today and shared a few pictures. In these photos, the actress is seen wearing a simple yellow suit and has covered her head with her dupatta as she relishes her tea.

She is seen sitting on a ‘manji’ (an Indian cot) and in the second picture we see 2 flower pots and a sunflower also kept beside her. Sharing these photos on her Instagram handle, in the caption, Shehnaaz wrote, “hey friends. chai peelo.”

However, being a Punjabi Shehnaaz wrote chai in the caption instead of chaa. But her friend and Punjab da Munda Vicky Kaushal was quick enough to correct Shehnaaz’s spelling and in the comment, he wrote, “Chaa*”. Fans have also flooded Shehnaaz’s post with their amazing fun comments.