Shiv Thakare celebrates his birthday with his Khatron Ke Khiladi gang

Shiv Thakare turns a year older today (9 September) and he celebrated his 34th birthday with friends and family last evening

By Shweta Ghadashi
Shiv Thakare turns a year older today (9 September) and he celebrated his 34th birthday with friends and family last evening. The reality show star threw a lavish birthday party and had a ‘gala’ time with his close ones. Nyrra Banerji, Karanvir Bohra, Arjit Taneja, Mr Faisu, Mandali member Sajid Khan and many other industry friends showed up and extended their warm wishes to him.

Shiv shares a series of pictures from his birthday party and captioned, ‘Let the Celebrations begin!’ He is seen wearing a dark brown suit.

The first one was to arrive for his bash was Sajid Khan their mandali member which they named during their stint in Bigg Boss 16.

