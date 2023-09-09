Shiv Thakare and Jiya Shankar pose together; Fan says BB 16 King #ShivThakare with BB OTT2 Queen #JiyaShankar

Shiv Thakare turns a year older today (9 September) and he celebrated his 34th birthday with friends and family last evening. The reality show star threw a lavish birthday party and had a ‘gala’ time with his close ones.

Jiya Shankar also attended his birthday party. Fans loved watching them together. Jiya is seen wearing a white short dresss looking like a fairy. While the birthday boy looks handsome in dark brown suit.

True Khabri posted, ‘Pic of the Day BB 16 King #ShivThakare with BB OTT2 Queen #JiyaShankar ShivKiSena #JiyaKeJaabaz #Abhiya’

Nyrra Banerji, Karanvir Bohra, Arjit Taneja, Mr Faisu, Mandali member Sajid Khan and many other industry friends showed up and extended their warm wishes to him.