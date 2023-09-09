scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare and Jiya Shankar pose together; Fan says BB 16 King #ShivThakare with BB OTT2 Queen #JiyaShankar

Fans loved watching Jiya Shankar and Shiv Thakare together

By Shweta Ghadashi
Shiv Thakare and Jiya Shankar pose together Fan says BB 16 King #ShivThakare with BB OTT2 Queen #JiyaShankar pic courtesy twitter
Shiv Thakare and Jiya Shankar pose together Fan says BB 16 King #ShivThakare with BB OTT2 Queen #JiyaShankar pic courtesy twitter

Shiv Thakare turns a year older today (9 September) and he celebrated his 34th birthday with friends and family last evening. The reality show star threw a lavish birthday party and had a ‘gala’ time with his close ones.

Jiya Shankar also attended his birthday party. Fans loved watching them together. Jiya is seen wearing a white short dresss looking like a fairy. While the birthday boy looks handsome in dark brown suit.

True Khabri posted, ‘Pic of the Day BB 16 King #ShivThakare with BB OTT2 Queen #JiyaShankar ShivKiSena #JiyaKeJaabaz #Abhiya’

Nyrra Banerji, Karanvir Bohra, Arjit Taneja, Mr Faisu, Mandali member Sajid Khan and many other industry friends showed up and extended their warm wishes to him.

Img. SourceTrueKhabri
14
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Heatwaves in Antarctica may cause more ice loss and sea level rise
Next article
Danny Masterson’s wife is ‘worried’ he will be killed in prison, refutes rape claims
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US