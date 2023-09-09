scorecardresearch
Sumbul Touqeer Khan flaunts her blue high slit dress in style; Fan says ‘Hotness plus cuteness overloaded’

Sumbul Touqeer Khan is seen wearing a blue high slit dress and seen carrying a poster "Main apni fvourite hoon'

By Shweta Ghadashi
Sumbul Touqeer Khan flaunts her blue high slit dress in style; Fan says 'Hotness plus cuteness overloaded' pic courtesy instagram
‘Kavya-Ek Jazba Ek Junoon’ follows the journey of an ambitious IAS officer determined to serve the nation and help the common man. Driven by her goal to be an IAS officer, Kavya is a strong female character who is unafraid to make tough choices and go beyond when put to the test.

Sumbul shared a series of photos and captioned, ‘Kyuki mai apni favorite hoon’. In the pictures, Sumbul is seen wearing a blue high slit dress and seen carrying a poster “Main apni fvourite hoon’

One user wrote, ‘HOTNESS PLUS CUTENESS OVERLOADED’, Another user wrote, ‘TRUE EXAMPLE OF PERFECT BEAUTY’

