Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s style in real life is much more trendy and vibrant, unlike her on-screen character.

In real life, the actress loves to keep it classy. Her Instagram pictures are full of her trendy and stunning looks.

Sumbul took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures. She is seen wearing a black gown.She sets the temperature soaring in this gorgeous gown.

Fans call her timeless beauty. We are totally drooling over her look.

Check out the pictures below: