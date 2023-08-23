Sumbul Touqeer Khan welcomes new sadasya buys a Maruti Ertiga car

Sumbul Touqeer is one of the most popular faces in the entertainment industry. She never leaves a chance to mesmerise her fans, courtesy of her unparalleled acting skills. The diva has proven her mettle in acting by working in TV shows like Imlie, Jodha Akbar and Bigg Boss 16.

Recently, her personal life garnered a lot of limelight as her father, Touqeer Hassan got married for the second time to Nilofer on June 15, 2023. The actress was really happy for her father as he started a new journey in his life. And now, yet another happiness has arrived at Sumbul’s doorstep as the actress bought a brand new car worth lakhs.

Sumbul Touqeer became the proud owner of a swanky new four-wheeler, Maruti Ertiga. She even dropped some pictures on her Instagram handle and shared her happiness with her massive fanbase. In the pictures, Sumbul can be seen posing happily while standing near her new ride.