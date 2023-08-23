scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan welcomes new sadasya buys a Maruti Ertiga car

Sumbul Touqeer is one of the most popular faces in the entertainment industry.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Sumbul Touqeer Khan welcomes new sadasya buys a Maruti Ertiga car
Sumbul Touqeer Khan welcomes new sadasya buys a Maruti Ertiga car pic courtesy instagram

Sumbul Touqeer is one of the most popular faces in the entertainment industry. She never leaves a chance to mesmerise her fans, courtesy of her unparalleled acting skills. The diva has proven her mettle in acting by working in TV shows like Imlie, Jodha Akbar and Bigg Boss 16.

Recently, her personal life garnered a lot of limelight as her father, Touqeer Hassan got married for the second time to Nilofer on June 15, 2023. The actress was really happy for her father as he started a new journey in his life. And now, yet another happiness has arrived at Sumbul’s doorstep as the actress bought a brand new car worth lakhs.

Sumbul Touqeer became the proud owner of a swanky new four-wheeler, Maruti Ertiga. She even dropped some pictures on her Instagram handle and shared her happiness with her massive fanbase. In the pictures, Sumbul can be seen posing happily while standing near her new ride.

Img. SourceSumbul Touqeer Khan
14
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Calvin Harris blames Las Vegas for taking away his 'creative juices'
Next article
ChatGPT can aid healthcare professionals in decision making: Study
This May Also Interest You
News

Vaani Kapoor takes a break to celebrate birthday in Dubai

Sports

Indian women’s hockey team leaves for Asian Hockey 5s World Cup qualifier

Technology

Look forward to successful Moon landing: Rakesh Sharma, 1st Indian in space

Technology

Bluesky to add 'rate limits' to enhance network stability, security

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara Advani flaunts her airport fashion in yellow kurta

News

Sharman Joshi, Sharib Hashmi roped in for 'Ziddi Sanam’

Sports

'I just heard from him': Henry Olonga confirms Zimbabwe cricket Heath Streak great is 'very much alive'

News

Welcome 3: Akshay Kumar And Raveena Tandon to reunite after 19 Years?

Technology

Microsoft introduces Python in Excel

News

Badshah to give a surprise performance for children ailing with cancer

News

‘KBC 15’ : Amitabh Bachchan hopes and prays for the success of Chandrayaan-3

Technology

Special prayers offered across state for success of Chandrayaan-3 mission in K’taka

Sports

South Africa announce equal match fees, professional league for women cricketers

Technology

IBM sells The Weather Company assets to Francisco Partners

Technology

ChatGPT can aid healthcare professionals in decision making: Study

News

Calvin Harris blames Las Vegas for taking away his 'creative juices'

Technology

Credit reporting agency Experian fined $650K over deceptive email practices

News

Jennifer Aniston reveals why she prefers to be single

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US