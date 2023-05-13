Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her desi look in red salwar

Tejasswi looks very beautiful in a simple Red Salwar Suit. Tejasswi was captured by the paps. The actress was spotted alone and was dressed in a simple red salwar-suit-dupatta. She wore minimum makeup.

Tejasswi has also been hogging all the limelight for her proximity with BB15 contender Karan Kundrra. The two fell in love inside the house and are dating. On Monday, Kundrra was spotted outside her Mumbai residence as the two stepped out for a dinner outing.

In the comment section, Tejus’s fan is appreciating their idol for never disappointing fans with her looks and outfit. One user wrote, “Cutiepieeee Tejudaaa”. Another wrote” So pretty in the dress awwww”.