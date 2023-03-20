Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her glam look in lilac outfit

Bigg Boss 15 Winner Tejasswi Prakash is popular among the masses. The stunning diva rightly knows to do justice with every fashion choice she wears. Recently, the Naagin 6 actress attended the Elle Carnival 2023 and made heads turn in her lilac outfit.

Tejasswi ditched her accessories and let her outfit do the talking. Her followers on Instagram are going gaga over Tejasswi Prakash’s style statements as much as they love her.

On the personal front, the gorgeous beauty is dating handsome hunk Karan Kundrra. Earlier, there were reports of the two breaking up. However, the actress dismissed the rumors and talked about her marriage plans.