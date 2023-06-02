Tejasswi Prakash looks pretty in off shoulder outfit; Karan Kundrra fans say ‘bhabhi’

Beauty Tejasswi Prakash never fails to captivate her fans with her impeccable style. Her social media posts quickly become viral sensations, and admirers shower her with compliments. Tejasswi consistently sets the bar high with her trendy and fashionable outfits, establishing herself as a style icon. Once again, she has left everyone in awe with her latest fashion statement!

Tejasswi Prakash looked all things radiating in a white latex off-shoulder midi-dress. She styled it with a white blazer. Subtle make-up, well-defined eyes and straight hair tied her whole look together. She truly looked like a vision to behold.

Soon after the photos were shared online, Karan Kundrra fans reacted to it and wrote ‘bhabhi’ in the comment section. Tejasswi and Karan have been in a steady relationship for quite some time now. Other users also complimented the actress for her look.