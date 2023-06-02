scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash looks pretty in off shoulder outfit; Karan Kundrra fans say ‘bhabhi’

Tejasswi Prakash looked all things radiating in a white latex off-shoulder midi-dress.

By Pooja Tiwari
Tejasswi Prakash Looks pretty in off shoulder outfit Karan Kundrra fans say ‘bhabhi’
Tejasswi Prakash Looks pretty in off shoulder outfit Karan Kundrra fans say ‘bhabhi’

Beauty Tejasswi Prakash never fails to captivate her fans with her impeccable style. Her social media posts quickly become viral sensations, and admirers shower her with compliments. Tejasswi consistently sets the bar high with her trendy and fashionable outfits, establishing herself as a style icon. Once again, she has left everyone in awe with her latest fashion statement!

Tejasswi Prakash looked all things radiating in a white latex off-shoulder midi-dress. She styled it with a white blazer. Subtle make-up, well-defined eyes and straight hair tied her whole look together. She truly looked like a vision to behold.

Soon after the photos were shared online, Karan Kundrra fans reacted to it and wrote ‘bhabhi’ in the comment section. Tejasswi and Karan have been in a steady relationship for quite some time now. Other users also complimented the actress for her look.

Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
Previous article
When Munawar Faruqui manned up as breadwinner of family after his father’s illness
Next article
Shweta Sehrawat to lead India 'A' (Emerging) squad at ACC Emerging Women's Asia Cup
This May Also Interest You
News

Guneet Monga: I want to make our own ‘Brown Panther’

Sports

'We are distressed and disturbed', 1983 World Cup team express solidarity with protesting wrestlers

News

Who Killed Moosewala?

Technology

YouTube testing 'play counts' feature on its Music app

News

'Victim of capitalism' Kangana Ranaut says 'bye bye' to airport looks

Sports

French Open: 'I want to win 25, if possible', says 16-year-old Andreeva Mirra

Health & Lifestyle

Covid survivors with depression show signs of brain inflammation

News

Director Ananjay Raghuraj: 'Now is a great time for Bhojpuri films because of OTT'

Health & Lifestyle

Global primate genome study reveals their evolution, applications for human health

Health & Lifestyle

Glamyo Health founders plan to flee, declare bankruptcy: Sacked employee in FIR

Technology

Monthly crypto exchange volume sees drop in May, reaching 32-month low

Sports

Thailand Open: Lakshya Sen in semis; Kiran George loses to France's Popov in quarters (Ld)

News

Supriya Shukla: 'I ensure that my presence in the show makes a difference'

Technology

Apple publishes iOS 16 usage statistics for iPhone ahead of WWDC

Technology

Your vegetable chopping boards can produce toxic microparticles

Sports

La Liga: Chase for last European berth, battle for relegation dominate final Matchday of season

News

It's a busy half of 2023 for Pankaj Tripathi with seven releases lined up

News

'Nepokid' Aarohi Patel has two hit Gujarati films and no Bollywood plans

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US