Shehnaaz Gill or Tejasswi Prakash who wore the blazer dress better?

Tejasswi Prakash and Shehnaaz Gill both are famous due to their stint in Bigg Boss seasons. These two are known for their fashion style as well.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Tejasswi Prakash or Shehnaaz Gill who wore the blazer dress better pic courtesy twitter
Tejasswi Prakash has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming Marathi movie, School College Ani Life. The actress is also doing a number of photoshoots. Yesterday, she was seen at an event in a powder blue tube dress teamed with a blazer.

Shehnaaz Gill also wore a red dress with a blazer for the Style Icons Award. She looked lovely in this pretty red hot dress.

Tejasswi Prakash and Shehnaaz Gill are amongst the most popular contestants of the show. Shehnaaz Gill is a part of Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Tejasswi Prakash
