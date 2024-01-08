Rubina Dilaik gives glimpse into her postpartum journey

Actress Rubina Dilaik, who is currently enjoying her motherhood phase, has opened up on her postpartum journey, and shared her routine which includes post-natal yoga, swimming and pilates session.

Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla have recently become parents to the twin daughters – Jeeva and Edhaa.

The ‘Saas Bina Sasural’ actress is an ardent social media user and enjoys 9.5 million followers on Instagram.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, Rubina shared some glimpses of her pregnancy days, flaunting her baby bump, and video of doing pregnancy workout.

She wrote a note, which read as: “People laughed when I said, my body is my temple (but it didn’t bother me) …….. Just because of this awareness, I could easily transition from this life transforming journey of my pregnancy into Postpartum as I was mindful about my body and its worth…… Your body is what will carry you till your Last day on Earth, worship it .. (fast forward from November #2023 to January #2024) #rubinadilaik”.

“PS:- 10th day post my C section I began Post Natal Yoga, 15th Day I went for my swimming session, 33rd day joined back my Pilates @jyoti_patil1221 class and 36th day attempted headstand without support, and yes I am proud of myself,” the note added.

Fans showered love on Rubina and wrote: “and u should be proud”. One user said:”transformation just like a wowwww”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rubina was last seen in ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’, and Abhinav was seen in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’.