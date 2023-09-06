'Janmashtami': Puneet, Kritika, Raghav and Anchal celebrate glory of Lord Krishna

Actors Kritika Singh Yadav, Puneet Vasishtha, Raghav Thakur and Anchal Sahu have extended their greetings on the occasion of Janmashtami, and shared their childhood memories of the festival.

Kritika essays the role of Pratiksha in ‘Pyaar Ke Saath Vachan Dharampatnii’.

Talking about the festival, she said: “Today, as we celebrate Lord Krishna’s birth, I think about the lessons he has taught us about righteousness and compassion. As a kid, I used to participate in the school skit and dress up as Radha.”

“My family has taught me the value of love, humility, and selflessness that he personified. As a devoted Krishna bhakt, I find solace and inspiration in his teachings, guiding my path towards a life filled with love and virtue,” said the actress.

Puneet portrays the role of Narad in ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’. He said: “Janmashtami is one of my favourite festivals and it takes me back to how I learnt about the glory of Lord Krishna. I remember raising funds for dahi handi in my society. All my friends and I loved huddling together and forming a pyramid to break the matki.”

The actor shared that every year, he visits Iskon temple next to his house at midnight to rock the cradle of Lord Krishna to celebrate his birth. “May this Janmashtami bring us all closer in devotion and celebration, fostering unity and spreading the blessings of Lord Krishna throughout our lives,” he added.

Raghav, who plays the role of Krishna in ‘Suhaagan’, said: “Janmashtami holds a special place in my heart, as it takes me back to the cherished memories of my childhood. The excitement of dressing up as little Krishna, the vibrant ‘matki phod’ competitions, and the melodious bhajans filling the air.”

“Janmashtami, for me, is not just a festival; it’s a beautiful reminder of the innocence, joy, and togetherness of those early celebrations with family and friends. Ironically, my character bears the name Krishna in Suhaagan, and my entry in the show was on the song ‘Woh Kisna Hai’, a memory I will treasure for a lifetime,” he shared.

Anchal essaying the role of Parineet in ‘Parineetii’. She said: “My favorite memory from this festival is the energy that fills the air as we immerse ourselves in the divine aura of Lord Krishna. During my childhood, my mom would often take me to watch the dahi handi celebrations in our neighbourhood. I absolutely loved it and felt a rush of excitement watching all the fanfare.”

“On the sets of Parineetii too, we’ll revel in the festive spirit of Janmashtami by observing traditional rituals and gorging on delectable treats like panjiri, kheer, and maakhan mishri. The temptation to enjoy these delightful treats is something I simply can’t resist,” added Anchal.

The shows air on Colors.