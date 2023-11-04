scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

A week's guest: Manasvi Mamgai evicted from 'Bigg Boss 17'

Manasvi Mamgai was shown the exit door during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday.

By Agency News Desk
Manasvi Mamgai evicted from 'Bigg Boss 17'
Manasvi Mamgai evicted from 'Bigg Boss 17'_ pic courtesy news agency

Former beauty queen Manasvi Mamgai was shown the exit door during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday. Just a week after her entry on Salman Khan’s show, Manasvi was evicted by getting less votes.

She entered last week as a wildcard alongside Samarth Jurel.

This week, the maximum votes for nominations went to Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, and Sana Raees Khan.

Manasvi was named by the ‘Dimaag’ house in the show. After her nomination, Manasvi tried her bit to be seen in the show by getting into a fight with Anurag, whom she called a traitor.

They also locked horns after the YouTuber said that she is not from Uttarakhand and keeps repeating it for votes. Manasvi also got into trouble with Bigg Boss during the ration task, when she went to change her clothes ahead of the task without listening to the full instructions.

She was also called out for disrupting the shooting as she wrote ‘Anurag is a traitor’ on mirrors, which have cameras recording the contestants 24×7.

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kerala Blasters FC produce all-round effort to pip East Bengal FC 2-1, in an edge of the seat encounter
Next article
Danny Devito, Bruce Springsteen are in a 'grandpa' WhatsApp group
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US