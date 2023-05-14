scorecardresearch
Aastha Sharma, Rajveer Singh to star in 'Neerja….Ek Nayi Pehchaan'

Aastha Sharma and Rajveer Singh have been roped in to play the grown-up roles of Neerja and Abeer respectively in the upcoming drama 'Neerjaa Ek Nayi Pehchaan'.

Actors Aastha Sharma and Rajveer Singh have been roped in to play the grown-up roles of Neerja and Abeer respectively in the upcoming drama ‘Neerjaa Ek Nayi Pehchaan’.

The family drama revolves around the story of a mother (played by Sneha Wagh) and her unyielding love for her daughter ‘Neerja’, despite living in Kolkata’s infamous red-light district, Sonagacchi. The show also showcases the journey of a young man named Abeer who grew up in a privileged background.

Set to be seen essaying the role of Neerja, Aastha said: “I’m ecstatic to be portraying the character of Neerja, a young and innocent daughter who is blessed to have a loving and protective mother. Neerja’s journey is one of hope, courage, and determination, and I feel fortunate to have been given the opportunity to bring her story to life.”

“The show is not just about a mother’s love for her daughter, but also about the resilience of the human spirit. I hope the viewers will be able to connect with Neerja’s character and find inspiration in her story.”

Rajveer Singh, who will be seen essaying the role of Abeer said: “The character of Abeer that I will be portraying is from a privileged background, whereas Neerja comes from a less privileged one.”

“It’s fascinating to see how the show beautifully illustrates the impact individuals from different socio-economic backgrounds can have on each other. I’m excited to bring this tale of love and the triumph of the human spirit in the face of adversity to viewers and hope it inspires them as much as it has inspired me.”

‘Neerja….Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ will air on Colors.

