scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Abdu Rozik books an entire theatre to watch Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’

Abdu Rozik booked an entire cinema hall in Mumbai to watch Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's action entertainer 'Pathaan'.

By News Bureau

Former ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant and Tajikistani sensation Abdu Rozik booked an entire cinema hall in Mumbai to watch Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s action entertainer ‘Pathaan’.

A clip shared by celebrity paparazzi, on Instagram, shows Abdu all excited and dancing to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ in the theatre. He even did the hook step from the number picturised on SRK and Deepika Padukone.

He was heard saying: “Shah Rukh Sir we want to meet you, only you. We booked the whole cinema to watch Pathaan, for dancing, masti… Bohut maza hai bro.”

Abdu is all set to make a debut in Hindi cinema with Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. He is just 19, and is a sensation on social media. He has also lent his vocal prowess for his numbers such as ‘Chota bhaijaan’ and ‘Pyaar’.

Previous article
Jadeja's batting gives him immense self-belief: Aakash Chopra
Next article
Rebel Wilson announces engagement to Ramona Agruma
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: England still searching for 'complete performance', says Amy Jones

Health & Lifestyle

Spate of viral infections hit India, dry cough just doesn't go away

Health & Lifestyle

Air India New York-Delhi flight diverted to London due to medical emergency

Technology

OneWeb's 36 satellites integrated with Indian rocket, gearing up for orbit

Technology

Can India take up global leadership in synthetic biology? (Opinion)

Technology

Wipro offering freshers lower pay

Health & Lifestyle

IIIT-Delhi, AIIMS will work together in AI, ML, biomedical research

News

Shoaib Ibrahim recalls pranking his co-actors on the sets of 'Ajooni'

Sports

Bengaluru Open 2023: Prajnesh qualifies for main draw; Tseng, Nardi, Polmans advance

Sports

Santosh Trophy: Meghalaya make historic maiden entry into semis

Sports

Women's T20 WC, SA vs BAN: Probably one of the most important games of my career, says Wolvaardt

News

Sehban Azim was 'quite conscious doing a scene like that' in 'Dear Ishq'

Sports

Laureus Awards: Messi, Nadal, Verstappen among nominees for Male Sportsperson of the Year award

Sports

Sr women's hockey nationals: Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu win

Sports

I-League 2022-23: Real Kashmir meet Aizawl in mid-table clash (preview)

Sports

Strandja Memorial boxing: India's Nishant Dev off to flying start

Technology

1st-gen iPhone sold for record-breaking $63K at auction

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi L-G approves constituting District Medical Boards to enable surrogacy

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists find Covid's possible long-term effects on heart health in autopsies

News

Hashneen Chauhan recalls being cheated by people in initial years of acting career

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US