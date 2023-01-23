scorecardresearch
Abdu Rozik is listening to Rihanna's 'Lift me Up' on repeat

By News Bureau

The cutest former contestant of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ and Internet sensation Abdu Rozik has become a big fan of Rihanna’s track ‘Lift me Up’ from the Marvel film ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and says he is listening to it on repeat.

In a new video, Abdu is seen reacting to the trailer of the film, talking about his love for Marvel movies and his eager anticipation for the epic fight between the ‘khatarnak’ Namor and Wakanda. He uses his signature dialogues, making it even more fun to watch.

“After leaving the ‘Bigg Boss’ house, I have been catching up on all the things I missed – my friends, family, food and entertainment. I am a huge Marvel fan and very excited that I’ll finally get to watch ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ since I missed it in theatres,” said Abdu.

He added: “Namor looks so mazzedar, cannot wait to watch him in action but I am rooting for Wakanda. Shuri is jhakkas, she looks like she can punch hard and I am listening to Rihanna’s ‘Lift me Up’ on repeat!”

“I am making plans to watch the movie on Disney+ Hotstar – you should order ‘burgers’ and watch it too.”

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English on February 1.

Directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, the film introduces Namor, a new threat to Wakanda.

