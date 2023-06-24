scorecardresearch
Abeer Singh Godhwani on headlining 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

Abeer Singh Godhwani plays the role of Kairav in one of TV's longest running fiction 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'.

By Agency News Desk
Abeer Singh Godhwani _ pic courtesy instagram

Actor Abeer Singh Godhwani plays the role of Kairav in one of TV’s longest running fiction ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. He spoke about his experience shooting the latest track of the family drama.

Abeer said: “My experience is very good and I’m glad that people are loving me in the show. God has been kind. The recent track is about the love story of Kairav and Muskan (Shambhavi Singh).”

“They face many hurdles and also have to convince the family members that their emotion for each other is genuine. But once the families are convinced it’s a lot of fun coming up in the events and marriage functions,” he said.

Describing his on screen wedding attire, the actor added: “The whole look is something which reflects the beauty and tradition of royal Rajasthani culture. There are royal necklace, golden sherwani and bright coloured kurtas.”

On daily soap, there is nothing greater and beautiful than the wedding extravaganzas, something that viewers enjoy too.

“Wedding-themed television series are huge hits with the audience since weddings are such a big part of Indian tradition and culture. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has long been renowned for its celebrations of many occasions in Rajasthani style. Directors Kut production is always known for making festivals, functions and events in the family larger-than-life.”

“And this is going to be no different. A lot of fun is coming up. This time the celebrations are going to be in the Pahari way of Kasauli and not only just Rajasthani. First time they will be showing something like this in the show,” he said, adding that the show beautifully emphasises the highs and lows of any relationship.

Pic. Sourcei_abeersingh
Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
