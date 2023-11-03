‘Abusive marriage’: Neeti Mohan reminded of her father on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’

The upcoming episode of the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ sees an inspiring story of a father-daughter duo. Prem Gupta, a father from Jharkhand celebrated his daughter’s return with a baraat after she bravely ended her abusive marriage. The story made the show judge Neeti emotional and reminded of her own father who raised her and his sister to fight injustice.

Instead of bowing down to ‘Log Kya Kahenge’ and enduring a painful partnership that chips away at her self-esteem, causes her much emotional distress and destroys her individuality, when a daughter is told that it is okay for her to come back home, it sets an example for countless other parents across the country to not make their own daughters suffer in silence.

Actor Mithun Chakraborty too visited the show as a special guest. As she heard this story, judge Neeti Mohan was reminded of her own father who has raised his daughters to stand up for themselves and never endure any injustice. She said that their father made it very clear that his daughters would not be bound by a different rulebook just because they’re girls.

Neeti said: “I want to thank you because you have encouraged people by taking this big step, and the world has seen it. Your story has become viral, and this has motivated a lot of people whose daughters are somehow getting tortured by their in-laws.

“I am very happy to see all of you, as my father has also raised the three of us sisters like this. He told us to never care about what society will say, and to never endure anything that’s wrong,” she said.

Mithun Chakraborty said: “I am out of words after listening to your agonising story. You’re a Tiger! I must say that until there are parents like you, no daughter will have to put up with any kind of pain. I also have a daughter, and when I was watching your video, I was literally shivering. I will pray that you don’t have to face any more difficulties in your life.”

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ airs on Zee TV!