Ace Indian choreographer Remo D'Souza to bring his groove in 'Hip Hop India'

Remo D'Souza, who has choreographed dances in various Indian movies such as 'Robot', 'ABCD 2', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Student of the Year' among others, is all set to bring his groove to the upcoming dance reality show 'Hip Hop India'.

By Agency News Desk
Announcing his association with the reality show, Remo D’souza shared the official poster on his social media, creating great hype for the show among dance lovers.

The show will have a new celebrity dance judge every week who will amp up the dance expertise along with Remo. In addition to this, a soon to be revealed secret judge will determine who gets crowned as India’s next big hip hop sensation.

Commenting on the show, Remo said, “I feel that dance transcends beyond words and emotions and it has helped me achieve everything that I have today. Hip Hop style particularly makes me feel alive in each moment of life. Come on India, let’s Hip Hop!”

‘Hip-Hop India’ aims to provide budding hip-hop dancers with the biggest, boldest and wildest launchpad, providing them a platform which will catapult them from the ground up into the glorious skies.

Dancers who believe they have what it takes to become the greatest of hip-hop dancers will duke it out in unique high-stakes dance battles.

Ace hip-hoppers will get to showcase their expertise of the craft and endure the toughest stage battles as they aim for the top honours in ‘Hip-Hop India’.

The show will stream soon on Amazon miniTV.

