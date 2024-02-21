HomeTVNews

Actor Karan Sharma loving his 'Sardarji' look in 'Udaariyaan'

When Karan Sharma was not able to recognise himself; people are complimenting him saying he looks like a typical 'Punjabi munda' and a 'Sardarji'.

By Agency News Desk

Actor Karan Sharma, who has donned a turban for a special sequence in the show ‘Udaariyaan’, shared how he was not able to recognise himself, adding that people are complimenting him saying he looks like a typical ‘Punjabi munda’ and a ‘Sardarji’.

Karan, who plays Murtazim Siddiqui in the show, is loving his new look. “This is the first time I’m sporting a turban and a moustache. I haven’t done any such role before, so I am not able to even recognise myself in this new look… Everyone seeing me for the first time is telling me that I am looking like a Sikh.

“It’s a very different kind of feeling and I am enjoying this new look a lot. If ever I get to play this look again in any web series, I would surely go for it,” said the actor, who’s known for his work in ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’.

On how people are reacting to his new look, the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ fame actor said: “Public reactions were very good and so many people told me that I am looking like a typical ‘Punjabi Munda’ and a ‘Sardarji’. My sister told me that I look amazing as well. I have got a lot of compliments for this look from the people on the sets… From Arman, Aasma, mom, dad…”

“They all love it, and so do my friends. What more does an actor want? I feel such looks, so distinct from who we really are, set us apart.”

Speaking of the current track of the show, Karan said: “Actually, this getup has been used so that Murtazim can be taken out of India through the border to Pakistan. Some planning is being done by their families. I am sure people will love to watch this twist.”

‘Udaariyaan’ airs on Colors.

