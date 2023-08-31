scorecardresearch
Aditi Bhagat sports 12 kg lehenga in 'Udaariyaan': 'It had its challenges'

Aditi Bhagat said donning the gorgeous 12 kg lehenga for the wedding sequence had its challenges - such as heat and the long shoot schedule.

By Agency News Desk
Actress Aditi Bhagat, who has sported a 12 kg lehenga for the wedding sequence in the upcoming episode of the romance drama ‘Udaariyaan’, said donning the gorgeous creation had its challenges – such as heat and the long shoot schedule.

As love and ambition are at play in ‘Udaariyaan’, the drama continues to enthral the viewers and keep them hooked on the lives of Alia (Alisha Parveen), Aasmaa (Aditi Bhagat) and Armaan (Anuraj Chahal).

In a recent wedding promo, the fans of the show witnessed Armaan and Aasmaa’s grand wedding taking place in its special ‘Rishton Ke Imtihaan’ week. In enlivening a splendid nuptial, Aditi looks gorgeous as a bride, as she sports a 12 kg lehenga for the shoot of the wedding promo.

The stunning actor makes a case for ditching the traditional red colour and opting for a fuschia pink lehenga. Accentuated with brocade and sequined floral work, the monotone lehenga resonates with the vibe of someone who wants to go back to their roots. She completes this look by pairing it with maang tika, statement earrings, a stack of pink bangles, and an ornate nose ring and necklace.

Talking about the lehenga, and the wedding sequence Aditi shared: “I was thrilled when I found out I’d be wearing this stunning lehenga for the promo shoot of the wedding in Udaariyaan.”

“Donning this gorgeous creation that weighs about 12 kg had its challenges such as heat and the long shoot schedule. I think what got me through it is that I love what I do. Something magical happens when the camera starts rolling and my mind switches to its zen mode. The hard work that went into enlivening this wedding promo is worth it when I see the final edit on screen,” she added.

Making the biggest decision of getting married, the beautiful bride Aasmaa is oblivious of the love that Alia and Armaan have for each other. Will she find out the truth about Armaan and Alia?

‘Udaariyaan’ airs on Colors.

