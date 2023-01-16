scorecardresearch
After denying the news, Rakhi Sawant’s husband announces they are married

Rakhi Sawant's marriage recently made headlines and triggered rumours.

By News Bureau

Rakhi Sawant’s marriage recently made headlines and triggered rumours. More questions were raised after Rakhi’s longtime boyfriend and Mysore-based businessman Adil Khan Durrani called their marriage “fake”.

But now he has accepted it publicly and shared their wedding picture as well.

Adil posted a picture of his marriage with Rakhi on his Instagram handle mentioning the reason for not accepting their relationship status and wrote in the caption: “So here’s an announcement finally. I never said I am not married to you Rakhi..Just had to handle few things so had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi (pappudi).”

Rakhi replied to him, saying: “Thanks jaan lots of love)”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Ankita Lokhande, and their industry friends and fans also congratulated the couple. Earlier, Rakhi and Adil’s wedding pictures went viral on social media.

In the picture they both can be spotted with garlands around their neck. They can be seen signing papers. Rakhi opted for pink coloured sharara with a dupatta over her head while Adil wore black coloured shirt and jeans.

However, Adil denied their marriage in one of his interviews. Rakhi’s lawyer had said: “It is not at all a fake marriage. First of all a nikah was performed and all the procedures were followed and that nikah was also registered.”

“There is a proper nikahnama. After performing nikah, there is a procedure in Mumbai that you have to register your marriage with the Municipal corporation.”

Rakhi and Adil got married on May 29, 2022, however, due to mutual understanding they kept it under wraps. It was a private affair. She has also converted to Islam for her nikah.

Her lawyer said: “Yes, Rakhi has converted to Islam for her nikah and her name is Rakhi Sawant Fatima after marriage.”

Rakhi was dating Adil for quite long and in May last year, during an event, she made an official announcement of her relationship with him. Before dating Adil, she introduced her husband Ritesh on ‘Bigg Boss 15’ but later they both parted their ways.

