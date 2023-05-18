scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

After Jackie Chan and Bret Lee, ‘Calm Down’ hitmaker Rema to appear on ‘TKSS’

Nigerian singer Rema, who has belted out the viral song 'Calm Down' will be seen appearing as a guest on the comedy talk show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

By Agency News Desk
After Jackie Chan and Bret Lee, 'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema to appear on 'TKSS' pic courtesy twitter
After Jackie Chan and Bret Lee, 'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema to appear on 'TKSS' pic courtesy twitter

Nigerian singer Rema, who has belted out the viral song ‘Calm Down’ will be seen appearing as a guest on the comedy talk show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

The shoot of the same will take place on Thursday with the show’s host Kapil Sharma. It is the only Indian TV show, where Rema is appearing on while touring in India.

He is the first international guest to come this season. In past there have been international guests Jackie Chan and Bret Lee who have appeared on the show

Born as Divine Ikubor, Rema is best known internationally for his 2022 hit single ‘Calm Down’, the remix of which, with Selena Gomez, peaked at No.6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and led the US Afrobeats Songs for a record-setting 35 weeks.

It was in 2021, the 23-year-old music sensation announced he will be calling his sound ‘Afrorave’, a subgenre of Afrobeats with influences of Arabian and Indian music which has led to him having one of the strongest fan bases in the country known as ‘Ravers’.

In an interview to IANS, Rema had shared that he wants to collaborate with Indian artistes such as the Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman and popular rapper Badshah.

Rema told IANS: “I look forward to collaborating with Badshah and A.R. Rahman. These are my two favourites right now but yes, I would love to explore some new opportunities here.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Medtronic to expand base, Warner Bros. to set up shop in Hyderabad
Next article
Schwarzenegger admits 'mistakes' as he regrets his misconduct towards women
This May Also Interest You
News

Fahadh Faasil looks intense in BTS still from 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'

Health & Lifestyle

US CDC warns of potential risk for mpox resurgence

Sports

IPL 2023: Want to give credit to PBKS for the decision; but could have been done little earlier, says Bishop on retiring out Taide

Sports

Champions League: Manchester City secure final spot with 4-0 win over holders Real Madrid

News

Nicolas Cage to feature in horror game 'Dead by Daylight'

News

Schwarzenegger admits 'mistakes' as he regrets his misconduct towards women

News

Medtronic to expand base, Warner Bros. to set up shop in Hyderabad

Health & Lifestyle

Covid positive donor hearts may impact post-transplant survival: Study

News

Salma Hayek suffers wardrobe malfunction while dancing in a social media video

News

Shreyas Talapade is 'overwhelmed to be part of another Indian film industry'

News

NTR Jr's first look from NTR 30 to be unveiled on eve of his birthday

News

Hindi teaser of Nikhil Siddhartha's Netaji Subhas saga 'Spy' is out

Sports

El Gran Derbi: A history of Real Betis vs Sevilla FC

Sports

Ross Taylor wants Martin Guptill to be in New Zealand's top four ahead of ODI World Cup

Sports

IPL 2023: Ravi Shastri selects Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh as his standout players from the tournament

News

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ teaser: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani reunite after ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

News

Rugged, dirt bike and desert: Ali Fazal's look in 'Kandahar' unveiled

News

Sara Ali Khan stuns fans at Cannes in regal outfit; compared to grandma Sharmila Tagore

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US