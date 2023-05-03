scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Aishwarya Sakhuja to reunite Ravie Dubey after a decade in 'Junooniyatt'

Actress Aishwarya Sakhuja will be entering the television show 'Junooniyatt' and would be reuniting with actor-producer Ravie Dubey after 12 years.

By Agency News Desk
Aishwarya Sakhuja to reunite Ravie Dubey after a decade in 'Junooniyatt' pic courtesy twitter
Aishwarya Sakhuja to reunite Ravie Dubey after a decade in 'Junooniyatt' pic courtesy twitter

Actress Aishwarya Sakhuja will be entering the television show ‘Junooniyatt’ and would be reuniting with actor-producer Ravie Dubey after 12 years.

Talking about her entry on the show, Aishwarya Sakhuja shared: “Reuniting with Ravie after 12 years feels special and brings back many memories of us trying to find our feet as actors.”

“Hence without giving a second thought I gave a nod to play the character offered to me. I will be embodying the role of Dr Pari, who is tasked with nursing Jahaan’s voice back to normalcy. I hope the viewers embrace me in this character and watch out for the twists in the upcoming episodes.”

In the current track, Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) has lost his voice due to an accident that occurred while he was racing with Jordan (Gautam Singh Vig). Despite being in love with Elahi (Neha Rana), Jahaan decides to stay away from her, feeling guilty about choosing her over music.

The arrival of Dr Pari, a renowned voice therapist, is set to bring a drastic change in Elahi and Jahaan’s relationship.

‘Junooniyatt’ airs on Colors.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Doja Cat blasted after vaping at Met Gala 2023 despite ban on smoking
Next article
India emerging as favourable destination for clinical trials: Report
This May Also Interest You
Technology

India emerging as favourable destination for clinical trials: Report

Fashion & Lifestyle

Doja Cat blasted after vaping at Met Gala 2023 despite ban on smoking

Sports

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians never had an iota of doubt over Surykumar's skill and talent, says Md Kaif

Health & Lifestyle

AMU faculty makes breakthrough in cancer prevention

Health & Lifestyle

Baidu's new AI tool can boost Covid mRNA vax antibody response by 128x

Sports

Los Angeles FC reach CONCACAF Champions League final

Technology

Bitcoin trading volume tanked nearly $700 bn in April

Technology

Chrome world's most popular desktop browser, Safari ranks 2nd

Sports

IPL 2023: If Hardik took a few risks,Gujarat Titans could've ended the game, says Parthiv Patel

News

SC refuses to entertain plea by Muslim body against 'The Kerala Story'

Health & Lifestyle

US reports over 10,000 weekly child Covid cases

News

Backstreet Boys land in Mumbai, paparazzi does a repeat of NMACC

Technology

Allen Career Institute hires veteran Nitin Kukreja as CEO for digital era

Fashion and Lifestyle

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit temple to seek blessings

News

Austin Butler's shocking transformation unveiled in 'Dune: Part Two' first trailer teaser

News

Jubin Nautiyal was moved by 'Mehsoos Hua' melody, lent voice to song despite busy schedule

News

Farah Khan claps back at those who said she was 'too old to get married, have kids'

News

Munawar Faruqui’s ‘Noor’ is a soul-stirring romantic number

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US