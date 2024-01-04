Thursday, January 4, 2024
TVNews

Aishwarya Sharma loses 7 kilos, calls Bigg Boss ‘best dietician’

Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt recalled her journey and called the controversial reality show the “best dietician.”

By Agency News Desk
Aishwarya Sharma loses 7 kilos, calls Bigg Boss ‘best dietician’
Aishwarya Sharma, Bigg Boss _ pic courtesy Instagram

Former ‘Bigg Boss 17’ contestant Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt recalled her journey and called the controversial reality show the “best dietician.” Aishwarya took to her Instagram stories, where she revealed that the show is the “best dietician”.

She wrote: 60 Kg se 53 Kg Tak Ka Safar

#mybigbossjourney bigboss The best dietitian.”

She then shared another story talking about the slap incident that took place between Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel, who stuffed a tissue ball in his mouth while the two contestants and Isha Malviya were fighting.

She said that Isha and Samarth poked Abhishek, who had no option but to raise his hand.

“Wah isha itna jaldi toh rottiyan nahi palatati jitna jaldi aap palatati ho ye ladki kisi ki nahi hai.. “sabne dekha aur sabko pata chal gaya”.. chintu ke saath milke itna poke kiya ki insaan haath uthane pe majboor ho gaya.. wah wah kya baat hai. itna bhi mat giro ki uth ke chal na paao… Stay strong bro @aebyborntoshine,” she wrote.

Previous article
Lizzo shows off her new slimmer figure in low-cut dress
Next article
Heidi Klum removes bikini top during beach outing with husband Tom Kaulitz
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.