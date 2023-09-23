scorecardresearch
Akshay Mhatre rubbishes rumours about participating in ‘Bigg Boss’ with Shrenu Parikh

By Agency News Desk
Akshay Mhatre rubbishes rumours about participating in ‘Bigg Boss’ with Shrenu Parikh
Akshay Mhatre and Shrenu Parikh _ pic courtesy instagram

Actor Akshay Mhatre rubbishes rumours about participating in Salman Khan hosted upcoming reality TV show’s seventeenth season of ‘Bigg Boss’, along with his partner actress Shrenu Parikh.

He said, “There are reports stating that I along with shrenu are going to be part of Bigg Boss which are absolutely untrue. We are neither approached. Currently I’m trying to concentrate on my acting career and will later consider the idea of exploring reality shows.”

Akshay made his acting debut in 2013 by playing the role of ‘Ashutosh’ in the Marathi TV serial ‘Savar Re’ and also acted in the Marathi film ‘Youth’ (2016) and a short film named ‘Greetings of the day’ (2017) and later in the same year he became household name while essaying Naren Vyas, hero in Hindi TV serial ‘Piyaa Albela’. He started dating ‘Maitree’ actress while shooting in TV show Ghar Ek Mandir– Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki.

Akshay added that he wishes to explore regional cinema too, as language is not a barrier for him.

He continued: “I enjoy speaking and learning different languages. Hence as an actor I wish to explore and entertain regional audiences too. I’m always interested in shooting for promising roles in Hindi shows, be it for any platform. Apart from that I’m also up to do a nice Marathi film/finite show.”

Pic. Sourceakshaymhatre11
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
