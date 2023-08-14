scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Aleeza Khan on 'Radha Mohan': Shabir Ahluwalia is 'set ki jaan'

Aleeza Khan, who has recently joined the cast of 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan', said the lead actor of the show Shabir Ahluwalia is 'set ki jaan',

By Agency News Desk

Actress Aleeza Khan, who has recently joined the cast of ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’, said the lead actor of the show Shabir Ahluwalia is ‘set ki jaan’, as he always brings good vibes and positivity on the floor. 

Aleeza has returned to Zee TV after six years, and is enjoying working with the ensemble cast of the show. Talking about the same, she said: “My first show with the channel was ‘Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann’, then I was in ‘Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani’ and now I am very excited to be back on Zee TV after six years with ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’ as Devika.”

“I have been shooting for a month now, and I am loving every bit of my character as Devika. She is a strong and fearless lawyer, who is true to her work and will go to any length to get justice. I relate to her a lot, just like her even I am a straightforward and independent person and can do anything when it comes to friends and family,” she said.

Talking about her co-stars and the team, Aleeza shared: “Everyone on set is nice and kind, but I have realised Shabir Ahluwalia is ‘set ki Jaan’, he always brings in the good vibes and positivity on the floor. I am having great experience shooting with him and the others. Everyone on set makes me feel very comfortable, and I hope the viewers will enjoy the upcoming track thoroughly.”

The show is a romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan, with an engaging storyline and strong characters such as Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), Radha (Neeharika Roy), and Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty).

In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Mohan confessed his love for Radha while she was in jail and decided to prove her innocece despite the odds being against her. He has decided to expose Damini’s truth of killing his deceased wife Tulsi (Kirti Nagpure) in front of everyone for which he is faking being against Radha in this entire process.

The viewers witnessed the entry of Aleeza as the advocate Devika in the show. Devika is a famous criminal lawyer by profession, and Damini, Mohan and Tulsi’s friend from college days. Damini has hired her to win the case against Radha, and being a friend of Tulsi, Devika is all set to ensure that no matter how, she penalizes the murderer for good.

‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’ airs on Zee TV.

5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar gifts herself a new car
Next article
Women’s Premier League: Coach Jon Lewis reviews off-season camp with UP Warriorz
This May Also Interest You
News

Box-offices jingle all the way: 4 films unleash century's record weekend collection

News

Deepika Padukone’s comment on Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Jawan; Her comment leaves fan curious

Technology

Expleo to hire 5K tech professionals by 2025

Technology

Chandrayaan-3 getting closer to moon for landing, ISRO gears up for Sun

Technology

Bill Gates to Khan Academy founder: Do you ever get confused with Salman Khan?

Sports

Women’s Premier League: Coach Jon Lewis reviews off-season camp with UP Warriorz

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar gifts herself a new car

Sports

Jacob Duffy replaces Blair Tickner in NZ squad for UAE T20Is

Sports

AIFF chief formulates Task Force to study status of PIO footballers

News

Mohit Raina takes a break to celebrate first birthday as a proud father

News

Rashmeet Kaur: 'Hearing, singing patriotic songs was beautiful phase of my life'

Fashion n Lifestyle

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta twinning in white outfits at her birthday party

News

Doja Cat says 'it's true' to Illuminati rumours in trolling post

News

Manish Raisinghan recalls delightful childhood memories of I-Day

Sports

Hardik Pandya accepts blame after India’s series lose to Windies

Health & Lifestyle

Fat burning during exercise varies widely between people: Study

News

Shabana Azmi hoists the Tricolour in Melbourne to celebrate Independence Day

Technology

India's sterilisation equipment mkt to reach $170 mn in 2033: Report

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US