'Alibaba' gets new identity, new face; 'Pandya Store' takes 5-year leap

If fantasy TV series ‘Alibaba – Dastaan-e-Kabul’ will see the entry of Abhishek Nigam as Alibaba, the popular show ‘Pandya Store’ is going to take a five-year leap. The upcoming week is going to be full of excitement for the TV audience and we just can’t wait to see new faces, new twists, and new drama in our favourite fictional drama and reality shows.

Here, we take a glimpse of what all there in coming days for the audience:

‘Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2’

After the demise of lead actress Tunisha Sharma and arrest of Sheezan Khan, who was seen as Alibaba, the show is all set for a major change in the cast and makers have planned a new chapter ‘Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2’ with a new lead. Abhishek Nigam is all set to join the cast of the show and will be seen essaying character of Alibaba. The ‘Hero – Gayab Mode On’ actor is returning to TV after a gap of two years.

In this new version of the show, viewers will get to see more exciting elements in the plot, besides new techniques of martial arts. ‘Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andheka: Chapter 2’ airs on Sony SAB.

‘It Happens Only in India’

VJ and Bollywood actor Cyrus Sahukar and actress Shenaz Treasury will be seen hosting the new season of the show ‘It Happens Only in India.’

The series will introduce viewers to some of local cuisines, astounding megastructures and art forms like PM Museum, Gatka – a traditional martial art form, Floating Post Office, Pamban Bridge, Wazwan, Hanle Observatory, Kathakali amongst others.

The 10-part series will also showcase stories of innovators like – Mangoman of India, Plogman of India, and Mumbra girls amongst others. ‘It Happens Only in India’ will premiere on National Geographic Channel on January 15.

‘Meet’

Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey-starrer ‘Meet’ is all set to take one-year leap. The on screen character of Shagun-Meet Ahlawat will be assumed to be dead. In the show, ‘Meet’ it was seen that Meet Ahlawat wanted to establish a factory with only female employees.

However, things doesn’t go as per his planning and he during a terrorist attack in an attempt to save Meet Hooda (Ashi Singh) pushes her off the bomb site, saving her life but ends up getting trapped by the terrorists.

As he is assumed to have died while saving his wife from the terrorist, Meet Hooda decides to complete his project. ‘Meet’ airs on Zee TV.

‘Kundali Bhagya’

The popular daily show us going to witness a major twist as the lead actress Shraddha Arya and her co-star Anjum Fakih will be seen donnig the look of sardars.

In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed Rakhi (Anisha Hinduja) reminded the family of the time when Pandit Ji said that Karan is alive and is around them.

Rakhi also told them that Arjun is Karan, but no one believed her. To find out the truth, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Srishti (Anjum Fakih) decided to disguise themselves in sardar’s look so that they can enter Arjun’s (Shakti Arora) house and figure out his real identity.

Preeta and Srishti are all set to enter Arjun’s house by impersonating as income tax officers. ‘Kundali Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

‘Maddam Sir’

The female cop drama that revolves around MPT (Mahila Police Thane) has a new addition to theircast. Shilpa Shinde is all set to enter as Naina Mathur.

Naina will be shown as a character who gets the job done, no matter what comes her way. She may use some unorthodox methods, but she has never left a case unsolved.

Shilpa for the first time will be playing a cop in the comedy series also starring stars Gulki Joshi, Yukti Kapoor, and Sonali Naik. ‘Maddam Sir’ airs on Sony SAB.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

This weekend eminent directors of Indian cinema – Anees Bazmee, Satish Kaushik and Indra Kumar and popular ‘chefs’ of the recently launched culinary reality show, ‘MasterChef India’ featuring Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora will be seen appearing on the show.

In the midst of the fun conversation, director Satish Kaushik will spill some beans about Anees Baazme’s journey from a junior writer to now a blockbuster director and how once veteran writer Javed Akhtar praised his writing skills. Adding on, chef Garima Arora will reveal an interesting BTS moment about who is the real baby on the ‘MasterChef India’ set and took the name of Vikas Khanna.

Not just that, but chef Vikas Khanna will also reveal the reason behind being single for so long and go on to reveal the secret behind his fitness. Chef Garima Arora will be seen talking about the challenges of being a woman chef in the male-dominated culinary industry. ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

‘Splitsvilla X4’

Amidst all of the people connecting and building bonds, there is a love triangle brewing between Sakshi Shrivas, Tara Prasad, and Justin Dcruz that has grabbed the attention of all viewers.

While Sakshi has been trying to make her mind up about who to choose, she realizes she likes both of them and doesn’t want to hurt anyone. In the upcoming episode, Sakshi Shrivas will be shown winning one of the tasks and going on a date with both, Tara and Justin.

Meanwhile, as Kashish Ratnani exited the show, most of her friends including Prakshi Goyal, Mejak Sembhy, Justin Dcruz, Sakshi Shrivas, Kashish Thakur , and especially Honey will be shedding tears.

Honey will be seen heartbroken as his bond with Kashish was getting stronger by the day. In a conversation between the participants after Kashish’s exit, Honey is seen sharing his feelings and blaming Moose Jattana. ‘Splitsvilla X4’ airs on MTV.

‘Indian Idol 13’

The singing reality show will witness two special episodes. Starting from the ‘Housewives Special with MasterChef India,’ where the celebrity chefs Ranveer Brar, Garima Arora and Vikas Khanna will be appearing on the show.

Housewives from all over the country will be seen coming on the sets. Dolly Jain who is saree draper, Nisha and Sheetal who share a very good friendship, Manisha who makes 650 chapatis on a daily and Leela and Julia who share a wonderful mother-in-law and daughter-in-law relationship.

While another special episode will be dedicated to Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit.

The Top 8 contestants Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Bidipta Chakraborty, Anushka Patra, Debosmita Roy, Senjuti Das, Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu, Rupam Bharnarhia, Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar, Shivam Singh will be singing some of the famous tracks from her movies. ‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’

Veteran Bollywood actress Asha Parekh will be seen gracing the special episode- ‘Celebrating Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh’ and 51 years of their iconic movie ‘Kati Patang’.

Asha Parekh shared various interesting anecdotes about her working with Rajesh Khanna and also re-created an iconic scene with Bharti Singh from the movie. The viewers cannot miss the fun Antakshri played by Asha Parekh with the judges.

Not just that, the special episode will be dedicated to the family of all the contestants and judges, where everyone thanked their respective families for their constant support to help them reach the position where they are. ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ airs on Zee TV.

‘Pandya Store’

The family drama starring Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, and Krutika Desai Khan is all set to take five-year leap.

The story that revolves around a middle-class family including an elder brother Gautam, played by Kinshuk Mahajan, his wife Dhara(Shiny Doshi), and his three brothers Dev( Akshay Kharodia), Shiva( Kanwar Dhillon ) and Krish( Mohit Parmar) will witness a majy drama.

As now they are no more one family and Dhara and Gautam are seen longing for their brothers. Dev and Rishita are well-established and lives in Baroda, have another daughter but Rishita’s search for Chutki is still on.

While Shiva lost his mental balance due to injury; Raavi hardly meets the ends and medical expenses. They have a son. On the other hand, Krish is engaged and well settled, entreprenuer in the US.

How they will be come back to the Pandya Niwas when Suman gets a serious heart attack. ‘Pandya Store’ airs on Star Plus.