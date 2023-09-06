Amandeep Sidhu talks about joining forces with Dheeraj Dhoopar in 'Saubhagyavati Bhava'

Actress Amandeep Sidhu, who is all set to step into the spotlight as Siya in the new season of ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava’, expressed excitement on her first collaboration with Dheeraj Dhoopar, and is hopeful that the show will receive same adoration as it did in the first season.

Amandeep’s character Siya promises to be both full of life and deeply complex. Alongside her, Dheeraj takes on the lead role of Raghav, adding an exciting dynamic to the show.

Talking about the show, Amandeep said: “I portray the character of Siya, who exudes vibrancy and strength while harboring a profound vulnerability. She stands for righteousness and steadfastly opposes wrongdoing. My primary aim is to embody Siya convincingly and forge a deep connection with viewers.”

For her co-star, the ‘Naagin’ fame actress said: “This marks my first collaboration with Dheeraj, and I am optimistic that the audience will embrace our pairing.”

She also extended her heartfelt gratitude to Star Bharat for entrusting her with the role of Siya. “I am hopeful that our show will receive the same adoration as it did in its inaugural season,” she added.

As the audience eagerly anticipates the new season off of their beloved show, Amandeep’s portrayal of Siya promises to bring a fresh perspective to the series. Her character’s strength and vulnerability make for a compelling storyline that viewers won’t want to miss.

‘Saubhagyavati Bhava’ will air on Star Bharat from September 26.