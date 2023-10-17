Amandeep Sidhu's journey mirrors fearless spirit of Goddess Durga

Actress Amandeep Sidhu, who is currently seen in the show ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava – Niyam aur Shartien Laagu’, shared her plans for Navratri festival, and said how she finds similarity between Goddess Durga’s personality and herself. Navratri is a nine-night Hindu festival dedicated to the Goddess Durga, celebrating her various forms and attributes.

The festival involves traditional dances like garba and dandiya, where people dress in colourful attire, offer prayers, and come together to celebrate the spirit of unity and devotion.

Talking about the same, Amandeep said: “Navratri, a celebration of Goddess Durga’s triumph over the demon king Mahishasura, holds a special significance for me. I find a similarity between Durga’s personality and my own – caring and loving yet capable of assertive action when needed.”

“I eagerly anticipate the joy of playing dandiya and relishing the traditional Navratri prasad, such as puri, chole, and more. The vibrant festivities bring back cherished memories. Although I’m busy shooting for ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava’ I might still be joining the garba dance this year with friends and family if I get time,” she said.

Amandeep added: “As Navratri is a time for revelry and spiritual reflection, blending tradition and merriment in a wonderful way I would like to wish everyone Happy Navratri.”

The actress is seen portraying Siya in ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava’, while Dheeraj Dhoopar plays the lead role of Raghav.

‘Saubhagyavati Bhava’ airs on Star Bharat.