Amitabh Bachchan calls 'KBC' stage his lifelong recharge station

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently seen as the host of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15, shared how the stage of the quiz-based reality show is a super-speed charging point for him.

In the 41st episode of the show, Big B welcomed rollover contestant Pravin Gorasia to the hot seat. Amitabh began the episode saying, “Ladies and gentlemen. We need to charge our mobiles and laptops to keep them running. Right? And we need a charging point for it. We have to do the same with our life too.”

“To reach the destination is a long journey. And in this journey, to recharge our motivation and courage, we need the charging point of hope. This stage is that charging point. Our players relieve their stress. They recharge themselves, with passion and motivation,” said the ‘Sholay’ fame actor.

He further shared, “This is a charging point for our audience too. In every player’s victory, the people see their own victory. And this victory recharges them.”

“And for me, this stage is a super-speed charging point. Why? Because when I come here and see the smiling faces of the audience here, and hear their passionate applause, then it recharges me for a lifetime. Thank you all very much,” said Amitabh.

Talking about the contestant, the actor said: “So, currently seated on life’s charging point, that is, the hot seat, is our rollover contestant Pravin. Pravin’s life has been through its ups and downs. And when he came, he told us about himself that he started one thing, then the other, and finally, he felt that his heart is in becoming a writer.”

“Pravin is a scriptwriter. And his desire is to someday be the scriptwriter for a film,” he added.

The contestant decided to quit the game and took Rs 1,60,000 as the prize money. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.