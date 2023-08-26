scorecardresearch
Amitabh Bachchan calls Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz ‘terrific players, have great future’

Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that Novak Djokovic, the Serbian Tennis player is his 'favourite', and he also heaped praises on Carlos Alcaraz.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that Novak Djokovic, the Serbian Tennis player is his ‘favourite’, and he also heaped praises on Carlos Alcaraz. The host of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15, Big B welcomed Finance Executive Saurabh Sengupta from Durg, Chhattisgarh, to the hot seat of the quiz reality show in the ‘KBC Play Along’ special episode.

For the Rs 80,000 question, Saurabh was asked: “Who won the 2023 Wimbledon men’s singles championship?” The options were Novak Djokovic, Danil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud. He gave the right answer which was Carlos Alcaraz.

Spanish Tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, who is just 20 years old had defeated four-times defending champion Novak Djokovic, to win his maiden title at the championships.

Big B showered praises on Carlos, calling him a wonderful player. “Though my favourite player is Novak Djokovic. I like him a lot, and watch his matches. I had seen this match and French Open both,” he shared.

“Djokovic had won French Open, but I felt Carlos had a cramp during that match, so he was not able to play further. These are terrific players, and have a great future,” added Amitabh.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ airs on Sony.

