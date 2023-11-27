scorecardresearch
Angad Hasija chooses to keep personal life private on social media

Actor Angad Hasija said he doesn’t likes to share much of his personal life on social media, as he believes it’s better to keep focused on work.

Known for his work in shows like ‘Bidaai’, ‘Phulwa’, ‘Savitri’, ‘Laal Ishq’ etc, actor Angad Hasija said he doesn’t likes to share much of his personal life on social media, as he believes it’s better to keep focused on work. Most actors claim to be very private people, but on their social media they keep posting personal information.

Angad reacts to this saying that he does not.

“I don’t share much of my personal life on social media because I believe it’s better to keep it focused on work. It’s fine to share what projects I’m working on, maybe create a reel here and there, but when it comes to personal aspects like my family, it depends,” said the ‘Waaris’ actor.

Angad shared: “My family is quite private, especially because I am from a business background, and they don’t find any significance in social media, pictures, stories, etc. Therefore, I handle those aspects personally.”

The actor said: “I gauge the atmosphere and consider how someone’s lifestyle is and what kind of environment they prefer. It’s a personal choice, and in my case, it aligns with my family’s preference for privacy.”

If the number of followers affects work opportunities, Angad commented: “Followers have a significant impact, especially in today’s context where casting decisions sometimes depend on an actor’s follower count. If things don’t work out, it feels like maybe they shouldn’t have chosen based on the number of followers.”

“It’s quite different because being an actor and being an influencer are distinct roles. An influencer’s job is to entertain, while an actor’s primary focus is on acting. I’ve tried various things, like creating reels, funny content, showcasing my body, and more, but it doesn’t give me the same joy as acting does,” shared the 39-year-old actor.

“The thrill of being in front of the camera, performing scenes, especially in daily soaps, is a different realm for me. That satisfaction and joy I get from my work are unparalleled, something I haven’t experienced to the same extent on social media,” he added.

On the work front, he is currently seen as Paras in ‘Pashminna-Dhaage Mohabbat Ke’.

