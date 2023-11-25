Aniruddh Dave believes in 'not giving up' and 'keep going'

Actor Aniruddh Dave, known for his works in ‘Bell Bottom’, ‘Shorgul’, ‘Suryaputra Karn’, ‘Patiala Babes’ etc, opened up on the transition from TV to films, and said he believes that not giving up should be the motto of an artist.

Aniruddh has bagged a role in the film ‘Chandu Champion’, starring Kartik Aaryan.

Talking about transitioning from a TV actor to films, he said: “I believe that not giving up should be the motto for an actor because it’s something where you have to see your work, learn, face the challenges every day, and keep going.”

He shared: “Yes, priorities change when you are doing television; as you are busy for the whole month. And unless that show is running, for six months, a year, or two, you can’t really do anything else. You have to play that role every day.”

For ‘Chandu Champion’, he said: “I was lucky to get the opportunity. And the job of actors is to audition, that’s what I did. So, when I got a call from the casting agency from Mukesh Chhabra’s office, I thought, ‘Okay, I should do it’.”

“Sometimes, you believe that you have to do it and how well you can do it, every actor knows. So, I felt I could do it, and I did it, and somehow Kabir Khan Sir loved that. I was very happy because just to get associated with such a huge director and production house like Kabir Khan Films and Sajid Nadiadwala is a big thing for me, for any actor, I would say,” he said.

The actor added: “For me, it’s a step towards Bollywood, making a name in the entertainment industry.”